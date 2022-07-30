Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.76.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.4% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 45,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $4,982,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Settian Capital LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $1,417,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

