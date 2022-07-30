Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.81. Movano shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 2,771 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Movano Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Movano as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

