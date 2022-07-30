Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Up 68.8% in July

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mowi ASA

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

See Also

