MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Lowered to $508.00 at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $508.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $509.25.

MSCI stock opened at $481.34 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.16 and its 200 day moving average is $466.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

