Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.05. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLI shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

