Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $284.36 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $294.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.03.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,394,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares in the company, valued at $125,394,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Murphy USA by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

