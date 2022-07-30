Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $842.50

Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 842.50 ($10.15) and traded as high as GBX 855 ($10.30). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 847 ($10.20), with a volume of 82,541 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 843.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 859.99.

Murray Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

