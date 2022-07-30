MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Cap of $105.66 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $105.66 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,491.69 or 0.99986266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00130926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00032800 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004407 BTC.

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

