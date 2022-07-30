MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Up 102.2% in July

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the June 30th total of 371,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 90,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,654. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MyMD Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

