NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
NYSE NNVC opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.86.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.
