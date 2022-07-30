National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,799 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GSK were worth $29,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GSK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GSK by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.17 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.