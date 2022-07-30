National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Franco-Nevada worth $28,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 983,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

