National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 163,996 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2,707.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 163,996 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $42,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

