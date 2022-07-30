National Bank of Canada FI Sells 620,524 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620,524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.33% of NiSource worth $42,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.