National Bank of Canada FI Sells 79,167 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,167 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

