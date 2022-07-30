Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $21.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.9%.

NMM opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $895.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

NMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

