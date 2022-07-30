Needham & Company LLC Raises Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $27.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 612.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 70.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 196.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.