Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $797.73 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $11.31 or 0.00047849 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $797.73 million and approximately $90.29 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,640.40 or 1.00023349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.
About Neo
Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
