New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

New Age Metals Trading Up 7.4 %

OTCMKTS:NMTLF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

About New Age Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.