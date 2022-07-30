New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
New Age Metals Trading Up 7.4 %
OTCMKTS:NMTLF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About New Age Metals
