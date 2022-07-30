New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 26,447 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of HubSpot worth $67,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.60.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

