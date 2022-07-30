New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,071 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Yum! Brands worth $75,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

