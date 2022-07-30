New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 194,104 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Trane Technologies worth $94,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

