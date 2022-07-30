New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of STERIS worth $72,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,810,000 after buying an additional 111,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,626,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,867,000 after buying an additional 100,972 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

STE stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

