New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $85,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $813.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $721.07 and a 200-day moving average of $932.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.72 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

