New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $88.77 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $88,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 563,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 70,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

