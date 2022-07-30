New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $62,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $76.38 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $313,214 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.