New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.75% of Manhattan Associates worth $65,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $140.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.27. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.