New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,276 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 627,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $68,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,844,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,202,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.64 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

