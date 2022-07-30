NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NEXT stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $907.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 975,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $6,616,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,999,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

