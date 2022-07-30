NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
NextDecade Trading Up 1.9 %
NEXT stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $907.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.