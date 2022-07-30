NFTify Price Up 14.6% This Week (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $222,799.47 and approximately $2,182.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00612541 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.
NFTify Coin Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
Buying and Selling NFTify
