Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in July

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,126,500 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.6 days.

Nickel Industries Price Performance

NICMF remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Nickel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Nickel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

