NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,599 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

