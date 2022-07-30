NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the June 30th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NIOBF opened at $0.67 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.