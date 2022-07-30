Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in July

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.
Nippon Carbon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $30.24 during trading on Friday. Nippon Carbon has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.
About Nippon Carbon

