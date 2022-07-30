Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Performance

NOAH opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Noah by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Noah by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.