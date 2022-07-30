Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 326.6% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Noble Rock Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,340,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,726 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,810,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 943,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Noble Rock Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.