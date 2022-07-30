Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.17 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

