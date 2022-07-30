Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given New 82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from 85.00 to 82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NHYDY. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.4653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

