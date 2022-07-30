North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 75,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

