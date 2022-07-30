Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target Cut to $1.10 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to $1.10 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the mining company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.87. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.62.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.
