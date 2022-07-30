Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target Cut to $1.10 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to $1.10 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the mining company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.87. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 347,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.