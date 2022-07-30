NorthRock Partners LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

DHR stock opened at $291.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.