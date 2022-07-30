NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.