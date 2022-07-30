Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.50-$25.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.2-$36.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.55 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $476.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $24.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,563. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

