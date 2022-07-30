NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $55.45. 591,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 178.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

