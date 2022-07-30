Novacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $41,644.45 and approximately $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,391.05 or 0.99867410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00045040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029106 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

