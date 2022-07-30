NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,735.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

