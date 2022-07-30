Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Nyxoah Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYXH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $37.00.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
