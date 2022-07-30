Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Nyxoah Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYXH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Nyxoah by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

