OAX (OAX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.44 Million

OAX (OAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. OAX has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $143,342.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,004.21 or 1.00052562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00131268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004384 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

