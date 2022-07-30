OceanEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $588,225.89 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $588,225.89 and approximately $4,687.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00601388 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035073 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.