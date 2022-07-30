Oddz Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $424,081.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

